Nokia X7 teaser images show up online, likely to become company’s third smartphone with notch display

HMD Global is apparently working on a new smartphone, dubbed the Nokia X7. The upcoming phone will be heavily inspired by the recently launched Nokia X6 and X5, both of which the company recently launched in India under the names Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus respectively. Now, the company has gone ahead and posted two teaser images of the device to the Nokia Mobile Facebook page in Taiwan, which likely indicates that the launch might take place soon.

In the first image, you can see that the device comes with a tall display. The image is portrayed in such a way that you can’t figure out if there’s a notch present or not. However, according to previous reports, the device will sport a notched display similar to the one on the Nokia X5/Nokia 5.1 Plus. The second image does mention the display will have an aspect ratio of 19:9, backing the claim that the device might have a notched display.

According to an earlier report, Nokia X7 is the device codenamed as ‘Phoenix’ and is expected to launch in Q3 2018. It further states that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor based on the 10nm process consisting of two Kryo 360 Cortex-A75 cores along with six Kryo 360 Cortex-A55 cores. Plus, it will also come with Zeiss branded optics and will have 4GB of RAM paired with 64GB of internal storage.

