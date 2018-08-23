Nokia X7 ‘Phoenix’ front panel leaks online, likely to launch soon

Nokia X7 could be announced sooner than expected. (Image credit: Vtechgraphy) Nokia X7 could be announced sooner than expected. (Image credit: Vtechgraphy)

HMD Global is apparently working on a new smartphone, dubbed the Nokia X7. The upcoming phone will be heavily inspired by the recently launched Nokia X6 and X5 launched earlier this year. Both of which the company recently launched in India with under the names Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus.

A new report from Vtechgraphy showcases an image of a display panel sourced from Foxconn employees which they claim is of the Nokia X7. Foxconn is said to be currently manufacturing the device, hinting at the imminent launch of the Nokia X7. The device is evidently codenamed “Phoenix” which according to earlier reports was being said to launch later this year.

Tipster Roland Quandt leaked a few specifications of the device recently. It will sport a 19:9 aspect ratio notched display. The device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor based on the 10nm process consisting of two Kryo 360 Cortex-A75 cores along with six Kryo 360 Cortex-A55 cores. Plus, it will also come with Zeiss branded optics and will have 4GB of RAM paired with 64GB of internal storage.

Also Read: Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Nokia 6.1 vs Nokia 5.1 Plus: Here’s how the two are different in specifications, features

The Vtechgraphy report also claims that the Nokia X7 will be priced at CNY 2,000 (or approx Rs 20,000) and will launch on September 15 in the Chinese market. HMD Global is slowing increasing its smartphone portfolio, which consists of Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 6.1 and more. The Finnish company is an exclusive licensee of Nokia-branded smartphones.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd