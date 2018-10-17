Nokia X7 with Snapdragon 710 chipset, Zeiss-branded dual cameras launched: Price, specifications

Nokia X7, which has been launched in China, is likely to be made available as the Nokia 7.1 Plus in other markets. (Image credit: Nokia/China)

HMD Global has launched the Nokia X7 in China, the company’s latest smartphone in its X-series. The phone, likely to be called the Nokia 7.1 Plus in other markets, is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor as well as a notched display. The mid-end smartphone has been priced at 1600 Yuan (or approx Rs 18,025) for the model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, 1999 Yuan (or approx Rs 21,210) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB variant and 2499 Yuan (or approx Rs 26,150) with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. At the moment, it is unknown when exactly the device will go on sale in the Chinese market.

Nokia X7 is a premium mid-end smartphone and it shows. It features a 6.18-inch FHD+ HDR-ready display with PureDisplay technology and an aspect ratio of 18.7:9. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 710 processor and a 3,500mAh battery. The Android One-branded phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo, but knowing HMD Global’s track record, we expect the handset to be updated to Android 9.0 Pie in the months. The device also supports a microSD card slot for memory expansion.

Nokia X7 has a Zeiss-branded dual camera setup on the back. It is made up of a 13MP primary lens, followed by a 12MP secondary sensor, that receives optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. Like other Nokia phones, this one also features the Bothie mode, where users can simultaneously record video through the front and rear cameras. At the front, users can spot a 20MP lens, with f/2.0 aperture and 1.8-micron pixels, that supports Beauty mode and Portrait lighting. Dual SIM VoLTE standby, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm headphone jack and type-C USB port are the phone’s connectivity modes.

HMD Global, the Finnish company that owns the rights to market and sell Nokia-branded smartphones, has been trying to increase its footprint in the competitive mid-end market. Earlier this month, it introduced the Nokia 7.1, a phone designed for the US and European markets.

