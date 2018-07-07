Nokia X6 to be re-branded as Nokia 6.1 Plus for Hong Kong launch: Report

The Nokia X6 will be rebranded as the Nokia 6.1 Plus and sold in Hong Kong. The Nokia X6 will be rebranded as the Nokia 6.1 Plus and sold in Hong Kong.

HMD Global earlier this year launched the Nokia X6 in China and now it seems the company is ready to bring the device to other parts of the world. According to a report in Mobile Magazine, the device will launch in Hong Kong on July 19. The report states that the device will be rebranded as the Nokia 6.1 Plus and sold in Hong Kong.

The report states that the Nokia X6 will be a part of Google’s Android One program, which means it will run on the stock variation of the operating system. Similar to the other Nokia smartphones, this device will also be receiving fast Android updates.

Coming to the specifications, the Nokia X6 sports a 5.8-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2280×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor paired with the Adreno 509 processor. It comes with 6GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. The device runs on Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and is backed by a 3,060mAh battery.

Coming to the cameras, the Nokia X6 sports a dual camera setup on the back which consists of a 16MP primary sensor along with a 5MP secondary monochrome sensor and an LED flash. On the front, it features a 16MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 for taking selfies. Additionally, the device also uses the front camera to enable its Face Unlock feature.

