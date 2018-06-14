Nokia X6 software update brings option to hide notch and apps

Nokia X6 latest software update brings the ability to hide notch. Nokia X6 latest software update brings the ability to hide notch.

HMD Global has rolled out a software update for the Nokia X6 that will enable users to hide the notch. Several users posted on social network Baidu Tieba about the new software update and shared images as well. Along with the ability to disable or enable notch, the new update also includes other features like support for portrait mode, background app restrictions and the ability to hide apps. It also brings ‘game screen touch control-related’ optimisations, UI improvements and left swipe gesture to delete SMS.

Nokia X6 is currently exclusive to China. However, the Nokia X6 global variant recently passed Taiwan NCC certification suggesting the phone will make its way to global markets soon. Last month, HMD Global’s chief product officer Juho Sarvikas hosted a Twitter poll to evaluate the demand for the smartphone in other markets.

Nokia X6 debuted in China last month for a price starting at Yuan 1299 (around Rs 13,800). The phone has a notch on top of the screen. The phone features a 5.8-inch FHD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 layered on top. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor.

Nokia X6 runs Android 8.1 Oreo. In terms of optics, it sports dual camera sensors packing a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. Up front, it has a 16MP sensor for selfies. It comes in two RAM options- 4GB/6GB RAM. The 4GB RAM model is paired with 32GB/64GB storage, while the 6GB variant is paired with 64GB storage. Nokia X6 has a battery backup of 3060mAh.

