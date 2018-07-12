Nokia X6 Polar White option with 6GB RAM launched in China. Nokia X6 Polar White option with 6GB RAM launched in China.

Nokia X6 Polar white colour option has been launched in China. The new colour variant is priced at 1,699 Yuan (Rs 17,400 approx) for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. It will be available on China’s JD.com starting July 10. In addition, Nokia X6 can also be bought in Dark Blue and Starry Black colour variants – also available in 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The 4GB RAM option costs 1499 yuan, which is nearly Rs 15,900.

Nokia X6 has started getting an update that allows users to hide certain apps from the homescreen of their phone. This was made official by the company in a Weibo post. A new private app will be added to settings that will allow users to hide apps.

Nokia X6 sports a 5.8-inch FHD+ display with 2280 X 1080 pixels resolution. The screen has an aspect ratio of 19:9 with a notch on top and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. This is the first phone from HMD Global with a notch on the front. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor. There is also a microSD slot with 256GB expandable storage support.

Nokia X6 comes with a dual rear camera setup, a combination of 16MP+5MP lens. HMD Global has introduced a RGB and monochrome sensor combination for this smartphone. The front camera is 16MP. Reports have indicated that Nokia X6 will be rebranded as Nokia 6.1 Plus for global markets and the first sales will begin in Hong Kong from July 19.

HMD Global has indicated in the past that a global variant of the Nokia X6 could be on the cards. Recently a user guide for the Nokia X6 was spotted on the India website of the company, which was seen as confirmation that the phone could come to the market. However, HMD Global has not made any official announcements for now.

