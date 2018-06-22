Nokia X6 user guide hints at India launch soon: A closer look at the phone

Nokia X6 user guide spotted on website, hints at India launch soon: Here is a detailed look at the Nokia X6 phone. Nokia X6 user guide spotted on website, hints at India launch soon: Here is a detailed look at the Nokia X6 phone.

Nokia X6 was the first phone from the company to sport a notch design and it launched in China first in May this year. When Nokia X6 launched, HMD Global had not confirmed about a possible global launch for the smartphone, but it looks like the phone could be headed to India and other markets soon.

A user guide and support page for the Nokia X6 went live on the company’s India website, and can be accessed still on the India website. Earlier a global version of the Nokia X6 was listed on the international site of Nokia Phones, though that appears to have been taken down. According to reports, the user guide also talks of certification from India’s Department of Telecommunications.

The user guide notes, “Your mobile device is also designed to meet the requirements for exposure to radio waves established by the India Department of Telecommunications.” However, HMD Global appears to have removed this line from the guide for now. Still searching for Nokia X6 user guide still shows the relevant result on the company’s India website.

Either way, it looks like Nokia X6 has passed required tests before launch in India. Earlier the smartphone was spotted on Taiwan’s National Communications Commission certification website, which gave the first hint at a global launch. Here’s a quick look at the specifications of the Nokia X6.

Nokia X6: Display, Design

Nokia X6 is the first device from the company with a notch-style display. The smartphone features a 5.8-inch full HD+ display (2280 X 1080) with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 layered on top. Nokia X6 has a 19:9 display aspect ratio with 432 pixel density. Nokia X6 has a double-sided glass body with 2.5D Corning Gorilla glass on both sides and an aluminum alloy metal frame holding this together. The dimensions of the phone are 147.2 x 70.98 x 8.59mm (with the lens).

Nokia X6 sports a display with 19:9 aspect ratio, compared to the 18:9 seen on some full view display phones. Nokia X6 sports a display with 19:9 aspect ratio, compared to the 18:9 seen on some full view display phones.

Nokia X6: Processor, RAM and storage

Nokia X6 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and comes with 4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage. There’s also a 6GB RAM variant which has 64GB on board storage. The phone also has a microSD card slot with up to 256GB expansion. We will have to wait and see which Nokia X6 variants are launched in India.

Nokia X6: Camera, Battery

Nokia X6 has a dual rear camera, which is vertically aligned at the back. The rear camera combination is 16MP+5MP with f/2.0 aperture. The 5MP sensor is a black and white one with f/2.2 aperture. The front camera is 16MP with f/2.0 aperture and 1.0 um pixel sensor size. Nokia X6 has a battery backup of 3060 mAh, though it relies on the older microUSB 2.0 port for charging.

Nokia X6: OS, Connectivity

It runs Android 8.1 Oreo and will likely be upgraded to Android P. In China, the phone comes with face recognition feature for unlocking the device. There are also AI driven features for the camera like filters, stickers, animations. The connectivity options include, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/AGPS+GLONASS+Beidou and this is a 4G LTE phone.

Nokia X6: Price

Nokia X6’s price in India will be interesting to watch. Nokia 6.1 (Nokia 6 2018 version) starts at Rs 16,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB variant, and this one has the single lens camera. Nokia X6 in China starts at Yuan 1299 for the 4GB RAM variant, which is nearly Rs 14,000 on conversion. The 4GB RAM+64GB variant costs Yuan 1499, which is nearly Rs 16,000 on conversion. The most expensive is the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage version of Nokia X6, which costs Yuan 1699, which is nearly Rs 18,000 plus.

