Nokia X6 Global Variant appears on official site, launch imminent

Nokia X6 Global Variant appear on the company’s official website Nokia X6 Global Variant appear on the company’s official website

Nokia’s notch-style display smartphone, the Nokia 6’s global version continues to make headlines with a new report now suggesting the handset’s imminent launch. As per a report from Nokia Latest, the Nokia X6 global variant was found listed on the company’s global website.

The listing showcased the Nokia handset with a ‘Shop Now’ button on the website. The listing was removed later, however, Nokia Latest managed to unearth via a cached version of the website. While the company seems to have accidentally put the Nokia X6 global variant on the site, it may hint at the launch of the device soon. HMD Global has not shared details regarding the launch yet, however, the company last month hosted a Twitter poll to evaluate the unveiling of Nokia X Series model.

Nokia X6 Global Variant spotted on company’s global site, hinting its arrival to global markets pretty soon (Image Source: Nokia Latest) Nokia X6 Global Variant spotted on company’s global site, hinting its arrival to global markets pretty soon (Image Source: Nokia Latest)

Also Read- Nokia X6 software update brings option to hide notch and apps

Notably, the device recently received NCC (National Communications Commission) certification in Taiwan indicating its arrival to the global markets soon. To recall, Nokia X6 made its debut in China last month. It is the first device from the company’s shelf to offer a notch-style display. Nokia X6 features a 5.8-inch full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 layered on top. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo and sports dual camera sensors combining a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. Up front, it has a 16MP sensor for selfies. As for storage, it offers two RAM options – 4GB and 6GB. The 4GB RAM model is paired with 32GB/64GB storage, while the 6GB variant is paired with 64GB storage. Nokia X6 has a battery backup of 3060mAh.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd