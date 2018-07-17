Nokia X5 to now launch on July 18, confirms company

HMD Global took to Weibo to confirm the Nokia X5 launch in China on July 18. HMD Global took to Weibo to confirm the Nokia X5 launch in China on July 18.

Nokia X5, also called the Nokia 5.1 Plus will debut in China on July 18. While initial speculation suggested the phone to launch on July 11, HMD Global cited that it had cancelled the launch event due to some issues with the venue. The company has now announced that it will unveil the Nokia X5 on July 18. The company took to Weibo to confirm the Nokia X5 launch event.

Nokia X5 aka Nokia 5.1 Plus has been making rounds on the internet over the past weeks. The smartphone appeared on the Chinese Telecom Authority, TENAA that revealed specifications and design details of the Nokia X5.

As per the listing, the Nokia X5 will feature a notch-style display. To recall, the Nokia X6 was the first smartphone from the company that came with a iPhone X-like notch display. Nokia X5 is expected to feature a tall 5.86-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixel resolution) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is said to be powered by MediaTek Helio P60 processor paired with three either 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM. Nokia X5 is tipped to come in two storage options- 32GB/64GB native storage.

Also Read- Nokia X5: Helio P60 processor, display and everything else we know

On the camera front, Nokia X5 is said to carry dual rear cameras consisting of a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. Up front, it will have an 8MP camera sensor for selfies. Nokia X5 is expected to run Android Oreo and pack a 3000mAh battery.

As for the pricing, reports suggest that the upcoming Nokia X5 to be priced at Yuan 799 (approximately Rs 8,200) for the 32GB storage model. While the 64GB storage model will likely be priced at Yuan 999 (roughly Rs 10,300). While the Nokia X5 will be unveiled in China, HMD Global has not shared details as to whether it will bring the smartphone to other global markets including India.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd