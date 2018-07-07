Nokia X5 or Nokia 5.1 Plus to launch in China on July 11?

Nokia 5.1 Plus or Nokia X5 (2018) could launch in China on July 11 in China, hints a leaked poster. (Image: @Onleaks/Twitter) Nokia 5.1 Plus or Nokia X5 (2018) could launch in China on July 11 in China, hints a leaked poster. (Image: @Onleaks/Twitter)

Nokia 5.1 Plus or Nokia X5 (2018) could launch in China on July 11 in China, hints a poster leaked on Baidu. The phone is expected with a starting price tag of 799 yuan, which is around Rs 8,200 on conversion. The price will be for 32GB storage variant, while the 64GB storage model could cost 999 yuan (Rs 10,300 approx). The poster confirms a notched display, dual rear cameras and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Nokia 5.1 Plus could be made available in Blue colour option as well.

Nokia 5.1 Plus was previously spotted on China’s regulatory authority TENAA and the phone was also leaked in CAD renders thanks to Onleaks and TigerMobiles. The TENAA listing, which was first spotted by SlashLeaks reveals a phone with the model number TA-1109. The upcoming Nokia handset will feature a 5.86-inch FHD+ with a notch on top of screen. If one goes by leaked renders, the phone will have vertically stacked dual camera sensors at the back, a combination of 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary lens.

Nokia 5.1 Plus is expected to run Android Oreo OS and the document lists an octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz. The phone is expected to be powered by a chipset from either MediaTek’s Helio P series or Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 600-series SoC. Nokia 5.1 Plus is expected to be available with 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB onboard storage. It will likely have an expandable storage support of 128GB (via microSD card). The battery could be a 3,000mAh one.

Separately, the poster also suggests that HMD Global is working on two more smartphones – one with Snapdragon 710 and another with Snapdragon 845. To recall, tipster Roland Quandt tweeted about a Snapdragon 710-based Nokia device last month, which is apparently codenamed “Phoenix” and release in autumn/winter 2018 timeframe. Nokia flagship device with Snapdragon 845, which could be called Nokia A1 Plus, is expected to sport an in-display fingerprint sensor.

