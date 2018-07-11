Nokia X5 price, image render leaked ahead of today’s launch

Nokia X5 or Nokia 5.1 Plus China launch is set for July 11. Leaked image renders suggest that it will have bezels thicker than Nokia X6. (Baidu) Nokia X5 or Nokia 5.1 Plus China launch is set for July 11. Leaked image renders suggest that it will have bezels thicker than Nokia X6. (Baidu)

Nokia X5 aka Nokia 5.1 Plus is set to make official in China on July 11, which is today. The launch was confirmed through a poster on the Weibo page of Nokia Mobile phones. Ahead of the launch, image renders of the upcoming Nokia X5 was spotted by SuomiMobiili.fi on Chinese social media website Baidu. The site claims that bezels on Nokia X5 will be thicker than Nokia X6, though the phone will continue with an 18:9 aspect ratio screen. To recall, the Nokia X6 was the first Nokia smartphone with a notched design and it was launched in China in May this year.

Nokia X5 was also spotted on TENAA, which has listed design specifications of the smartphone. It is expected to come with a 5.86-inch FHD+ screen, with a notch on top and a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. Nokia X5 will be based on Android Oreo, and runs a pure version of Android. Connectivity options include, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth capabilities, a micro-USB port, and 4G VoLTE support. Sensors on the device include, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor, besides the fingerprint scanner.

Nokia X5 or Nokia 5.1 Plus is expected to sport vertically stacked dual rear cameras, a combination of 13MP+5MP lens. Below the rear camera lens and LED flash unit, will be a circular fingerprint sensor followed by Nokia branding. The front camera sensor on Nokia X5 will be embedded in the notch. If one goes by leaks, Nokia X6 will be powered by an octa-core processor, that clocks speeds up to 2.0GHz, speculated to be either MediaTek’s Helio P60 or Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 600-series SoC. The battery is reportedly a 3,000mAh one.

Nokia X5 could be made available in 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM options, and 32GB/64GB of in-built storage. The storage models will likely offer 128GB expandable storage via a microSD card slot. The 32GB model of Nokia X5 could be priced starting at around 799 yuan, which is approximately Rs 8,200 on conversion. The 64GB storage variant could cost 999 yuan or around Rs 10,300.

