Nokia X5 or Nokia 5.1 Plus launch today: Expected price, specifications and features

Nokia X5 or Nokia 5.1 Plus will launch in China on July 18, which is today. HMD Global confirmed the launch in a Weibo post. The smartphone is expected to make a global debut, unlike the Nokia X6, which is limited to China. Ahead of July 18 launch, we are seeing more leaks around the upcoming Nokia phone. Nokia X5 was spotted on Chinese Telecom Authority TENAA, which has revealed design details and specifications of the device.

Nokia X5 will sport a notch on top of the display and come with 19:9 aspect ratio screen. Notably, Nokia X6 was the first Nokia device to sport an iPhone X-like notch. Nokia X5 will reportedly feature a design similar to Nokia X6. The pricing details of Nokia 5.1 Plus has also been leaked. Here is everything we know about Nokia X5 or Nokia 5.1 Plus so far:

HMD Global to launch Nokia X5 aka Nokia 5.1 Plus on July 18, today

Nokia X5 or Nokia 5.1 Plus launch date, timings

Nokia X5 will make its debut in China on today or July 18. The launch event, which starts at 2 PM CST (11:30 AM IST), will also be streamed live. Nokia 5.1 Plus launch was previously set for July 11. However, HMD Global cited that it had canceled the event due to some issues with the venue. July 18 for the launch of Nokia X5 was later confirmed by the company in a Weibo post.

Nokia X5 or Nokia 5.1 Plus expected price

As for the pricing, a post on Chinese social media site Baidu suggests that Nokia X5 will be made available at a price less than Yuan 1,000 (Rs 10,200 approx). A separate report claims that Nokia 5.1 Plus will be priced at Yuan 799 (approximately Rs 8,200) for the 32GB storage model. The 64GB storage model will likely be priced at Yuan 999, which is around Rs 10,300 on conversion.

Nokia X5 or Nokia 5.1 Plus specifications and features

Nokia X5 or Nokia 5.1 Plus is expected to feature a 5.86-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The screen will have a notch on top and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The phone is said to be powered by MediaTek Helio P60 processor paired with either 3GB, 4GB or 6GB RAM. Nokia X5 is tipped to come in two storage options- 32GB/64GB native storage.

On the camera front, Nokia X5 is said to sport dual rear cameras – a combination of 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. There will an 8MP front camera sensor for selfies. Nokia X5 is expected to run Android Oreo and pack a 3000mAh battery. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth capabilities, a micro-USB port, and 4G VoLTE support. Sensors on the device include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor, besides the fingerprint scanner.

Nokia X5 or Nokia 5.1 Plus design

Nokia X5 image renders was spotted by SuomiMobiili.fi on Chinese social media website Baidu. The site claims that bezels on Nokia X5 will be thicker than Nokia X6, though the phone will continue with a 19:9 aspect ratio screen. Nokia X5 or Nokia 5.1 Plus is expected to sport vertically stacked dual rear cameras. Below the rear camera lens and LED flash unit, will be a circular fingerprint sensor followed by Nokia branding. The front camera sensor on Nokia X5 will be embedded in the notch.

