Wednesday, July 18, 2018

Nokia X5 launched with notch display, dual cameras: Price, specifications and features

Nokia X5 price, specifications and features: This phone, expected to ship as Nokia 5.1 Plus globally, has been launched in China, and sports a notch over its display.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 18, 2018 1:32:37 pm
Nokia, Nokia X5 launch in China, Nokia X5 price in India, Nokia X5 specifications, Nokia X5 availability, Nokia X5 features, Nokia X5 global launch, HMD Global Nokia X5, expected to ship as Nokia 5.1 Plus globally, has been launched in China. A look at the price, specifications and features. (Image Source: Suning.com)

Nokia X5 has been launched in China. The smartphone is expected to be rebranded as Nokia 5.1 Plus when the phone makes its global debut. Nokia X5 is second Nokia X series phone with a notch on top of the display. To recall, Noia X6 was the company’s first smartphone to sport a notch similar to Apple iPhone X. Nokia X6 will reportedly retail worldwide as the Nokia 6.1 Plus.

Nokia X5 price

Nokia X5 3GB RAM+32GB storage option is priced at 999 yuan, which is around Rs 10,200 on conversion. The 4GB RAM+64GB storage option costs 1399 yuan or Rs 14,200 approx. Nokia X5 will be available in three colour variants – Black, Blue and White.

Nokia X5 specifications and features

Nokia X5 features a 5.86-inch HD+ display with a notch on top. The screen has a 19:9 screen aspect ratio. The display on the Nokia X5 offers 84 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Nokia X5 runs Android 8.1 Oreo and the phone is upgradeable to Android P. It is powered by Helio P60 processor and backed by a 3,060mAh battery. Nokia X5 will be available in two storage options – 3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM+64GB internal storage. The internal space is expandable via a microSD card support. Nokia X5 comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, in addition to Face Unlock feature for unlocking the phone.

Nokia X5 gets 13MP+5MP dual-rear camera setup with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, and manual mode. For selfies, there is an 8MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture, and AI-based beauty and portrait modes. Connectivity options on this phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, FM Radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

