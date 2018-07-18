Nokia X5 launched with notch display, dual cameras: Price, specifications and features

Nokia X5, expected to ship as Nokia 5.1 Plus globally, has been launched in China. A look at the price, specifications and features. (Image Source: Suning.com) Nokia X5, expected to ship as Nokia 5.1 Plus globally, has been launched in China. A look at the price, specifications and features. (Image Source: Suning.com)

Nokia X5 has been launched in China. The smartphone is expected to be rebranded as Nokia 5.1 Plus when the phone makes its global debut. Nokia X5 is second Nokia X series phone with a notch on top of the display. To recall, Noia X6 was the company’s first smartphone to sport a notch similar to Apple iPhone X. Nokia X6 will reportedly retail worldwide as the Nokia 6.1 Plus.

Nokia X5 price

Nokia X5 3GB RAM+32GB storage option is priced at 999 yuan, which is around Rs 10,200 on conversion. The 4GB RAM+64GB storage option costs 1399 yuan or Rs 14,200 approx. Nokia X5 will be available in three colour variants – Black, Blue and White.

Nokia X5 specifications and features

Nokia X5 features a 5.86-inch HD+ display with a notch on top. The screen has a 19:9 screen aspect ratio. The display on the Nokia X5 offers 84 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Nokia X5 runs Android 8.1 Oreo and the phone is upgradeable to Android P. It is powered by Helio P60 processor and backed by a 3,060mAh battery. Nokia X5 will be available in two storage options – 3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM+64GB internal storage. The internal space is expandable via a microSD card support. Nokia X5 comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, in addition to Face Unlock feature for unlocking the phone.

Nokia X5 gets 13MP+5MP dual-rear camera setup with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, and manual mode. For selfies, there is an 8MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture, and AI-based beauty and portrait modes. Connectivity options on this phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, FM Radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd