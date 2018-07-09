Nokia X5 could launch on July 11, new poster confirms on Weibo

Nokia X5 or Nokia 5.1 appears set for a July 11 launch in China, has confirmed by an official poster on Weibo (Image Source: OnLeaks/TigerMobiles) Nokia X5 or Nokia 5.1 appears set for a July 11 launch in China, has confirmed by an official poster on Weibo (Image Source: OnLeaks/TigerMobiles)

Nokia is preparing for a launch event in China, that is set for July 11, where the Nokia X5 or Nokia 5.1 could be revealed. This was confirmed through a poster spotted on the Weibo page of Nokia Mobile phones, that sets the time of the launch for 8 pm in the night. While not revealing the exact phone to be launched, it does mention that the new phone will be part of the Nokia’s X series. The leaked poster confirms earlier reports, where a poster was spotted on Baidu that had marked July 11 for the launch of a new Nokia X device.

The Nokia poster also mentions gaming, as indicated by the English translation of the original text. This suggests that the Nokia X5 could come with a processor capable of handling gaming. Nokia X6 was earlier launched in China and features a notch on the display, the first such phone from the company with this kind of a design. HMD Global has indicated that the Nokia X6 could launch globally as well.

According to its TENAA listing, as well as CAD renders, the Nokia X5 could run a 2.0GHz octa-core processor, which could either be from the Helio P series, or from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 600-series processors. So far, the Nokia X5 is expected to have a 5.86-inch FHD+ screen with a notch over the display. It is also expected to be based on Android Oreo, and could be backed with a 3000mAh battery.

Also read: Nokia 5.1 Plus spotted at TENAA with 5.86-inch display, octa-core processor

Nokia X5 (2018) could have vertically-stacked dual-rear cameras, with a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary lens. Nokia X5 could ship in 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM optoins, and 32GB/64GB of in-built storage. Each of them are likely to offer expandable storage of 128GB through microSD support. While the 32GB storage option of the Nokia X5 is expected to launch at 799 yuan, its 64GB variant could be available at 999 yuan.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd