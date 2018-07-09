Nokia X5 launch on July 11: Helio P60 processor, display and everything else we know

Nokia’s X5, also called the Nokia 5.1 Plus, appears to be launching in China on July 11. Nokia’s X5, also called the Nokia 5.1 Plus, appears to be launching in China on July 11.

Nokia’s X5, also called the Nokia 5.1 Plus, appears to be launching in China on July 11. In recent weeks, the phone has been found listed on Chinese certification agency TENAA, while some specifications have been revealed through leaks. There have been many rumours surrounding this device, here’s a look at what we know so far about the Nokia X5 smartphone.

Nokia X5: Design and display

TENAA has listed the major design specifications of the Nokia X5 or Nokia 5.1 Plus as some reports mention it. It will feature a 5.86-inch FHD+ display, that has a notch at the top, and a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. The notch over the display appears to house the front camera and other sensors. If the leaked renders are to be believed, the Nokia X5’s frame could have a metal finishing.

Nokia X5: Software, processor and battery

When it comes to software, Nokia X5 will be based on Android Oreo, and run stock Android. Further, its TENAA listing mentions an octa-core processor, that clocks speeds of up to 2.0GHz. This processor could be from MediaTek’s Helio P60 or from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 600-series SoC. Nokia X5 will be backed by a 3,000mAh battery, according to the listing.

Nokia X5: Camera and connectivity options

On the camera front, Nokia X5 will sport vertically-stacked dual-rear cameras. They are expected to have a 13MP+5MP configuration. A fingerprint scanner has also been seen through leaked images, and is placed below the rear camera setup. Nokia X5 will see a front camera as part of its notch, though its size is not known. Along with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities, connectivity options include a micro-USB port, and 4G VoLTE support. This phone is expected to feature an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor, besides the fingerprint scanner.

Nokia X5: Storage and expected price

Nokia X5 could ship in 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM options, and 32GB/64GB of in-built storage. Each of them are likely to offer expandable storage of 128GB through microSD support. It is expected to be priced around 799 yuan (Rs 8,200 on conversion) for the 32GB storage option, while the 64GB storage variant could cost 999 yuan (Rs 10,300 on conversion). The company has confirmed a launch for July 11 via Weibo, which is expected to be of this phone.

