Nokia X5 Baltic Blue colour variant goes on first sale in China today

Nokia X5’s Baltic Blue colour variant is on sale for the first time today in China. This is the newest colour variant of the phone, that will be launched globally as the Nokia 5.1 Plus. Nokia X5 comes with a notch over the display, and is the company’s second phone with this feature, following the Nokia X6. The former had been launched in China last month.

Nokia X5’s latest colour option was revealed by the company through its Weibo page. This phone has been retailing in China from 10.05 am local time, or 7.35 am IST. As per HMD Global, the Baltic Blue colour variant ‘resembles the ocean’, and the phone’s latest sale could be an indication of the company’s desire to introduce this phone in other markets, including India. Between this and the Nokia X6, customers could consider Nokia X5 given the cheaper price point, with nearly the same features.

Featuring a 5.86-inch HD+ display, Nokia X5 comes with a notch on top, and a screen aspect ratio of 19:9 aspect ratio. Running Android 8.1 Oreo, this phone is eligible for the Android P update. Also, Nokia X5 is powered by Helio P60 processor, and backed by a 3,060mAh battery.

It ships in two memory configurations: 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage, and 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage, both of which can be expanded through microSD support. Nokia X5 features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, as well as a Face Unlock feature.

Nokia X5 sports a 13MP+5MP vertically-stacked dual-rear camera setup with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, and manual mode. It also comes with an 8MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture, and AI-based beauty and portrait modes.

Connectivity options on this Nokia phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, FM Radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a type-C USB port. The 3GB RAM option of Nokia X costs 999 yuan (Rs 10,047 approx.), while its 4GB RAM variant is worth 1299 yuan (Rs 13,065 approx.)

