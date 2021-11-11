Nokia X100 launched with quad camera and Zeiss optics: Specifications, price

HMD Global has confirmed the launch of its latest smartphone; the Nokia X100 in the US. The Nokia phone comes with support for 5G, and packs specifications that are similar to the recently released Nokia X10. The smartphone packs a 6.67-inch FHD+ display and runs on Android 11. Here is everything you should know about the Nokia X100.

Nokia X100: Specifications

The Nokia X100 comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) screen with 20:9 aspect ratio and also features Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for added protection.

Must Read | Nokia T20 tablet launched with 15 hours of battery life, 2K display

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset, along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Users will be able to expand the storage by using a microSD card (up to 1TB). The company is also offering 15GB of Google Drive cloud storage with the handset.

The Nokia X100 runs on Android 11 and packs a quad rear camera unit with ZEISS optics. The camera setup includes a primary 48MP shooter, a 5MP ultrawide sensor, and two 2MP depth and macro sensors. For selfies, the phone features a 16MP front-facing camera.

It is backed by a 4,470mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The device also supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. The Nokia X100 packs a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and offers a face unlock feature.

Connectivity options on the device include Bluetooth v5.1, FM radio, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C port, USB OTG, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button as well.

Nokia X100: Pricing

Nokia X100 is priced at $252 (roughly Rs.18,700) for the sole 6GB + 128GB storage model, as per a report by Pocketnow. The company has not revealed the pricing details of the device on the Nokia website as of now,. The Nokia X100 comes in a Midnight Blue colour and will go on sale starting November 19.