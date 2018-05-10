Nokia X with iPhone X-like notch spotted on TENAA, specifications, design leaked

As per the TENAA listing, Nokia X will feature a 5.8-inch TFT display with Full HD+ resolution (1080×2280 pixels). (Image: TENAA) As per the TENAA listing, Nokia X will feature a 5.8-inch TFT display with Full HD+ resolution (1080×2280 pixels). (Image: TENAA)

HMD Global is gearing up to launch the Nokia X in China on May 16, Nokia Mobile confirmed in an official Weibo post. Ahead of the official debut, the smartphone has been spotted on the Chinese certification website TENAA. The phone has been listed with model number TA-1099. It could launch in Blue, Black, and Silver White colour variants. Nokia X will be the first Nokia phone with an iPhone X-like notch on top of display. Interestingly, Nokia X will be announced on the same day as the OnePlus 6, which will also come with a notch. OnePlus 6 global launch event is scheduled to take place in London.

As per the TENAA listing, Nokia X will feature a 5.8-inch TFT display with Full HD+ resolution (1080×2280 pixels). The screen will have an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a notch on top. The phone will be powered by 1.8GHz octa-core processor, coupled with 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot). Based on leaks, Nokia X will launch in two variants with two different processors – Snapdragon 636 and MediaTek P60. The Snapdragon 636 processor version will cost Yuan 1799, according to NokiaPowerUser and will sport 6GB RAM on board. The Mediatek variant will cost Yuan 1599 and come with 4GB RAM.

Prior to this, Nokia X was spotted on China’s 3C certification website. Live leaked images reveal that the phone will have dual rear cameras along with a dual rear camera at the back. Nokia X will have the same dual-tone design with contrasting trimmings on the side that we saw on Nokia 6 (2018) and Nokia 7 Plus. It will likely sport a metal unibody design and have a fingerprint scanner at the back. The notch on the front of the Nokia X will house the front camera.

Nokia X will be backed by a 3,000mAh battery. Nokia X will measure 147.2×70.98×7.99 mm and weigh 151 grams. Sensors on the phone include gravity sensor, distance sensor, light sensor and fingerprint recognition. It will ship with Android 8.1.0 Oreo out-of-the-box.

