HMD Global announces US launch of its upcoming Nokia-branded smartphone

Nokia may also feature its 4G-enabled feature phones in the event

HMD Global is all set to release a new Nokia-branded smartphone in the US market on November 9, Monday. The event was confirmed by Nokia Mobile on Twitter which said that it will go live at 9 AM EST (7:30 PM IST). The short teaser indicates that the new smartphone/smartphones will be exclusively launched for US markets.

So far, it is not yet clear whether HMD Global will be launching just one phone or a series of phones in the event. However, it is expected that the phone will support 5G network. Nokia 6.3, Nokia 7.3 and Nokia 9.3 can be a part of the lineup. According to recent reports, Nokia is rumoured to launch the Nokia 9.3 in November. The November 9 launch date is unlikely to be just a coincidence.

Join us on November 9 at 9:00 AM EST for a special US launch announcement! #NokiamobileLivehttps://t.co/bDlaO9ybks pic.twitter.com/k8wXmvJILy — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) November 6, 2020

As per leaks, the Finland-smartphone maker’s flagship product is expected to house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. There are no details about the camera setup it will sport. However, the upcoming phone will have an OLED display which many flagship phones have. It is expected to be powered by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for wireless charging. It is not yet clear whether this phone will be launched in other parts of the world or not.

Earlier this year, HMD Global also announced the world’s first truly 5G phone. According to a livestream that was taken down later, a Verizon variant of the phone can also be launched. The event may also feature Nokia’s 4G-enabled feature phones.

Some reports that surfaced earlier this week also suggested that Nokia Pureview 9’s successor will sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor. Another report claims that the said smartphone can be Nokia 10 Pureview which will be launched in the second half of 2021.

