Nokia low-light camera mode teased just days before June 6 event

HMD Global will be holding a launch event in India on June 6. While the company has already sent out media invites for the same, it has not mentioned anything about what product it will be launching. There are speculations that the company may be launching the Nokia 9 PureView smartphone which was unveiled in the Mobile World Congress in February this year and there are also some rumours that we may witness the Nokia X71 which may get launched as Nokia 6.2.

There’s also a report which said that HMD Global is also going to hold a separate launch event in Italy where it is likely to launch the Nokia 2.2.

Now a teaser posted by Nokia Mobile on Twitter teases a camera feature along with the caption “See things in a new light on 06 June 2019.” which suggests that HMD Global may unveil a dedicated low-light camera mode, similar to that of Samsung’s Night Mode and Google’s Night Sight feature.

See things in a new light on 06 June 2019. 😎 Stay tuned to #GetAhead in life. pic.twitter.com/Jy01t9Zyp5 — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) May 30, 2019

This feature looks likely to be unveiled since many smartphone makers nowadays offer dedicated night modes on their devices. Nokia smartphones tend to struggle in low-light photography when compared to devices from other smartphone makers and launching a dedicated low light mode for the camera may boost HMD Global’s product lineup.

In case the company does launch something like this, being a software, we can expect it to be rolled out to other existing Nokia devices through OTA updates. However, there is no clarity on which model would be getting the low-light mode or if there will be just one new device with the low-light feature. All eyes would be on the June 6 event in India for detailed announcements.