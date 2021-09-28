HMD Global to launch a Nokia-branded tablet on October 6

HMD Global has confirmed that its next product launch event will be held on October 6. The company has posted various images on Twitter which gives us an idea of what we can expect from the event.

Nokia’s most recent post states “Everything you’d expect from a Nokia phone in tablet. Coming 6.10.21. ” This confirms that the company will be indeed be launching its first tablet in years.

Everything you’d expect from a Nokia phone in a tablet.

Coming 6.10.21 pic.twitter.com/uTssAURMMQ — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) September 27, 2021

The company had also posted an image as part of an earlier tweet, which shows a couple of smartphones and feature phones next to a big box which is likely for a tablet.

The Tablet is expected to launch as the Nokia T20. As per a report by phonearena, the device will pack 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Additionally, the tablet will also get a 4G LTE-enabled variant.

The tablet could come with a 10.36 inches screen, a Unisoc processor and support for 10W charging. It is expected to be priced below $250.

HMD Global was initially expected to launch its budget Nokia G50 5G smartphone as part of the October 6 event. Instead, the company released the smartphone last week.

The Nokia G50 packs a 6.82-inch HD+ screen with 450 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. The Nokia G50 comes with a 48 MP triple rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Nokia G50 5G is priced at GBP 199.99 (approx Rs 20,100) for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB of onboard storage. The phone comes in Midnight Sun and Ocean Blue colour options in the UK. There is no information on when the company is planning to launch the Nokia G50 in India.