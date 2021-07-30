Nokia T20 to launch soon? Expected specifications, more

HMD Global is expected to launch the Nokia T20 tablet in the near future. The price and specifications of the tablet have been leaked ahead of its launch. The Nokia T20 has been listed on UK retailer website More Computers. The device is said to debut as the first tablet from the brand since 2014 and will come with Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + 4G variants. Here is everything you need to know.

Nokia T20: Expected specifications

Nokia T20 tablet is expected to come with a 10.36-inch touchscreen display. The device is speculated to come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The listing on the retailer website also suggests that the tablet will be offered in a Blue colour option.

Two Nokia tablets with model numbers TA-1392 and TA-1397 were spotted on a Russian certification website recently as reported by Nokiamob. These tablets are speculated to be variants of the soon-to-be-launched Nokia T20 tablet. It is important to note that the company has not shared anything on the rumoured tablet as of yet.

Nokia T20: Expected price

The Wi-Fi only variant of the tablet is expected to cost GBP 185 (roughly Rs 19,100), while the Wi-Fi + 4G variant is said to cost GBP 202 (roughly Rs 20,900) in the UK.