Nokia T20 tablet now available in India on Flipkart: Check price and specifications

The Nokia T20 tablet has been launched in India and it is now available for purchase with a starting price tag of Rs 15,499. Some of the key features of the new Nokia device are a 2K display, an 8,200mAh battery, stereo speakers and more. The company is also promising that the device will receive up to three years of monthly security updates as well as two years of major Android OS updates. It will be seen competing against the Realme Pad, which was recently launched in India for Rs 13,999.

Nokia T20: Price in India, sale details

The new Nokia T20 tablet is priced at Rs 15,499 in India, which is for the Wi-Fi only variant and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. There is also a 4GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration (Wi-Fi model), which will cost you Rs 16,499. The top-end Nokia T20 4G model is being sold for Rs 18,499.

The Nokia T20 can be purchased via Nokia.com, offline retail stores and Flipkart. Those who are buying this tablet will get preloaded Spotify access. There are also some no-cost EMI and bank discount offers on Flipkart.

Nokia T20: Specifications, features

The newly launched Nokia T20 tablet is equipped with a 10.4-inch 2K (2000 x 1200 pixels) display with support for 400nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Unisoc T610 processor, which is backed by up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB storage options. The company has given the option to expand the internal storage by up to 512GB using a dedicated microSD card slot.

The device ships with Android 11 out of the box. For video calls and photography, there is a 5MP selfie camera sensor on the front and a single 8MP camera on the rear side of the phone. It is paired with an LED flash at the back to offer users better low-light results. The new Nokia tablet also offers OZO Playback and stereo speakers. Users also get dual microphones for noise cancellation.

In terms of connectivity, the device supports 4G LTE (optional), Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The tablet features an 8,200mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.