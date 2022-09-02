Nokia launches X30 5G, G60 5G, other devices at IFA 2022: Check details

HMD Global has launched the new Nokia X30 5G smartphone along with a few more Nokia products at IFA 2022 in Berlin, Germany. The new products apart from the X30 5G phone include the Nokia C31, Nokia G60 5G and Nokia T21 tablet. Here’s all you need to know about all these products.

Nokia X30 5G

The Nokia X30 5G comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate support and a peak brightness of 700 nits. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chip and comes with wither 6 or 8GB RAM and 128 or 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

There is a dual camera setup on the back of the phone, including a 50Mp main camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera. This is accompanied by a 16MP front camera.

Other features include a 4200mAh battery and 33W fast charging support, an IP67 certification and under-display fingerprint scanner. The Nokia X30 5G will, like a number of new phones, not include a charging adapter in the box.

Other products

The Nokia G60 smartphone comes with a 6.58-inch FHD+ 120Hz display and a 50MP triple camera setup. The phone will feature three years of Android updates, three years of security patches and come with three years of extended warranty.

The Nokia C31 is the latest entry in the brand’s C-series. The device comes with a 6.7-inch HD display, Android 12 and a triple rear camera setup. Nokia also mentions dust and moisture resistance among its features, along with two years of regular security updates, although the number of Android updates is not mentioned.

Finally, the Nokia T21 is a Nokia tablet that comes with two years of Android updates, three years of security patches. Other features include a 10.4-inch 2K display, 360 nits brightness and an 8200mAh battery that supports 18W charging. The device is powered by the Unisoc T612 chip and comes with 4GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB storage. There’s an 8MP rear and another 8MP front camera and the tablet is powered by Android 12.

The Indian pricing of the above products has not officially been revealed yet.