Nokia launches 215 4G, 225 4G feature phones, price starts at Rs 2,949

HMD Global has launched two new 4G feature phones, namely Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 225 4G. Both the new devices come with 4G VoLTE calling support, wireless FM Radio, 24 days standby and more. Nokia 215 4G is priced at Rs 2,949 and will be made available in Cyan Green and Black colour options. Nokia 225 4G is priced at Rs 3,499 and will be made available in Classic Blue, Metallic Sand and Black colour options.

To recall, both the Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 225 4G were launched in China earlier this month.

Nokia 215 4G will be made available in retail outlets across the country starting from November 14. And it will be made available on the company’s official website from October 23. Nokia 225 4G will be made available on Flipkart and the company’s website starting October 23. It will be made available via retail outlets across the country from November 6.

Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G: Specifications

Both the new Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 225 4G come with similar specifications. They sport a 2.4-inch QVGA display and run the RTOS based Series 30+ operating system made for feature phones. The devices come with 128MB of internal storage expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card slot. Both of them come with 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio, a pre-installed MP3 player, video games, a web browser and more.

The Nokia 215 4G does not come with a camera module, whereas, the Nokia 225 4G comes with a 0.3MP camera on the back.

Both the Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 225 4G come with a hard plastic build with the Nokia 215 4G weighing in at 90.3 grams and the Nokia 225 4G weighing in at 90.1 grams.

They come with a 1,150mAh removable battery, with which the company claims that the devices can provide a standby time of 24 days.

