Nokia smartphone with triple camera setup leaked, launch soon?

New images appear to show a Nokia-branded smartphone, featuring a triple-camera setup on the back. The photos were first leaked on China’s social microblogging site Weibo. This might be our first look at HMD Global’s next-generation flagship smartphone.

The leaked hands-on photos show a Nokia smartphone that doesn’t have a display notch but it does have thick bezels on the bottom which includes the Nokia brand. The lack of display notch means the smartphone may offer a pop-up selfie camera, similar to that of the Vivo NEX. What isn’t clear is the size of the screen. It’s highly likely the screen featured in the leaked images appear to be bigger than the 6.18-inch display on the Nokia 8.1.

Flip the phone, and you will notice the triple rear cameras that are stacked vertically and the LED Flash. Notably, the Zeiss branding is missing from the triple camera setup. The mysterious Nokia phone does not feature a fingerprint scanner on the back. This means the smartphone may come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The image, if real, confirms that HMD Global is planning to launch more than one flagship smartphone in the first half of 2019. The Finnish start-up HMD Global is also working on its flagship Nokia 9 PureView smartphone, which is rumoured to have five cameras on the back.

We are likely to see this mysterious phone and Nokia 9 PureView making their global launch together during Mobile World Congress, which kicks off in late February in Barcelona. In the meantime, just take everything with a grain of salt. Neither of the phones has been confirmed by HMD Global itself.