Nokia G50 5G smartphone launched: Specifications, price

HMD Global has launched its latest affordable 5G smartphone; the Nokia G50 smartphone. The smartphone features a waterdrop-style notch and packs triple rear cameras.

The company announced the launch of the smartphone via a post on Twitter. Currently, the Nokia G50 is exclusively available in the UK market. Here is everything you should know about the smartphone.

Nokia G50: Specifications

The Nokia G50 packs a 6.82-inch HD+ display with 450 nits of peak brightness. The phone measures 173.83×77.68×8.85mm and weighs 220 grams. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, along with 4GB RAM. The device runs on Android 11. The Nokia G50 comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48MP primary sensor.

Other cameras on the device include a 5MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 8MP front-facing camera for all your selfie needs.

The Nokia G50 packs 64GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB). The smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery along with 18W fast charging support.

Nokia G50: Pricing

Nokia G50 is priced at GBP 199.99 (approx Rs. 20,100) for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB variant. The smartphone comes in Midnight Sun and Ocean Blue colour variants and is available for purchase in the UK. The company has not yet confirmed the details regarding the India launch of the smartphone.