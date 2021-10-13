Nokia G300 is the cheapest 5G phone from HMD Global

The Nokia G300 has been launched as the cheapest 5G phone from HMD Global. It features a contemporary design, Snapdragon 400 series chipset, a triple rear camera setup, and more. The device also supports 18W fast charging. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Nokia 5G phone.

Nokia G300 price, availability

The company is offering this device in only one variant. The Nokia G300 price is set at $199, which is around Rs 15,000 in India. The mentioned price is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It will be available in a single Meteor Grey colour and will be up for sale in the US starting October 19. As of now, there is no word on the India launch of the Nokia G300.

Nokia G300 specifications, features

The new Nokia G300 is a budget phone and comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor. It features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It runs on Android 11.

In terms of optics, there is a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 16MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there is an 8MP sensor on the front.

The new Nokia G300 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The company has given an option to expand the internal storage by up to 1TB through a microSD card. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The latest Nokia phone packs a 4,470mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It is compatible with Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0.