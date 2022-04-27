Nokia G21 launched in India: Check price, specifications

Nokia has announced the G21 smartphone in India. The phone comes with a Unisoc processor, a triple camera setup and comes in two colours both inspired by the company’s Nordic design language.

Here’s all you need to know about the newly launched Nokia G21 phone.

Specifications

The Nokia G21 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Users also get 180Hz touch sampling. The phone is powered by the Unisoc T606 SoC chipset and comes with up to 6GB RAM. The phone is available with either 64GB or 128GB storage, both of which can be expanded to another 512GB external storage via a microSD card.

The phone comes with Android 11 and not Android 12 which is the latest stable version of Android right now.

Coming to the cameras, the Nokia G21 comes with a 50 MP primary sensor on the back accompanied by a 2MP macro unit and a 2MP depth sensor. There is no ultrawide camera here. The phone also packs in an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Other features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port and a headphone jack. The Nokia G21 also comes with a 5,050 mAh battery that supports 18W charging. Unfortunately the phone comes with a 10W charger in the box, so those who want to experience the full 18W charging speeds will have to buy a separate 18W charging brick.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia G21 is priced at Rs 12,999 in India for the base 4GB/64GB variant and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. The smartphone also arrives in two colour options – Dusk and Nordic Blue. Users interested in getting their hands on a Nokia G21 can grab one on the Nokia website or via offline retail stores and key e-commerce websites.