Nokia G20 launched in India: Check price, specifications

HMD Global has announced the launch of its latest budget friendly smartphone; the Nokia G20 in India. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes in two colour variants. Nokia says that the smartphone can last for up to three days on a single charge. Here is everything you should know about the Nokia G20.

Nokia G20: Specifications

The Nokia G20 measures 164.9×76.0x9.2mm and weighs 197 grams. The device packs a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with 20:9 aspect ratio and a notch. The dual SIM smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. You can expand the storage via microSD card (up to 512GB). The Nokia G20 runs Android 11 with two years of updates promised by the company.

As far as cameras are concerned the smartphone the smartphone comes with a triple quad rear camera setup which is headlined by a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens. Other cameras onboard include a 5MP ultra wide-shooter, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies the phone comes with a 8MP front facing camera. Nokia G20 packs a 5,050mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 3.5mmm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. The smartphone comes with IPX2 rating.

Nokia G20: Price in India

The Nokia G20 will be available at Rs 12,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The smartphone comes in Glacier and Night colour options. You will be able to purchase the device via Nokia India website and Amazon India starting July 15. Pre-booking will start on Amazon and Nokia website from July 7 at 12pm.