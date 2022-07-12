scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Nokia C21 Plus with 13MP camera and Android 11 Go launched in India: Here’s what’s new

The Nokia C21 Plus has launched in India on July 12 and will be available exclusively on Nokia's online store for a short while before it is available on other ecommerce platforms.

By: Tech Desk | Thalassery |
July 12, 2022 5:01:57 pm
The Nokia C21 Plus is available in two colours: Dark Cyan and Warm Grey. (Image credit: Nokia)

Nokia has announced the launch of the Nokia C21 Plus, the latest entrant to its C-series of budget smartphones. The phone features a large battery and will come with Android 11 Go edition out of the box.

The phone comes with a dual-camera rear array with a 13MP primary sensor that features HDR technology. It offers Portrait, Panorama and Beautification modes. The Nokia C21 Plus features a 6.5-inch HD+ display.

The Nokia C21 Plus’s body is supported by an inner metal chassis and features toughened cover glass. It is IP52 rated for dust and water resistance. This should mean that it should be protected against limited dust ingress and against water spray less than 15 degrees from vertical. It comes with a fingerprint reader and Nokia’s AI face unlock technology. The company promises two years of quarterly security updates.

The phone will be priced at Rs 10,299 for the 3GB+32GB variant and Rs 11,299 for the 4+64GB variant. It launches exclusively on Nokia.com on July 12 and the company has a launch offer where customers can get a free pair of Nokia Wired Buds on purchase of the device. The Nokia C21 Plus is available in two colours: Dark Cyan and Warm Grey.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sri Lanka’s fallen dynasty is already planning its next comebackPremium
Sri Lanka’s fallen dynasty is already planning its next comeback
UN population report: Global life expectancy falls after Covid-19 yearsPremium
UN population report: Global life expectancy falls after Covid-19 years
UN population report explained: A look at the trends, projections and imp...Premium
UN population report explained: A look at the trends, projections and imp...
Suman Bery writes: NITI Aayog’s role in ensuring collaboration betw...Premium
Suman Bery writes: NITI Aayog’s role in ensuring collaboration betw...

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jul 12: Latest News
Advertisement