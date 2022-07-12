Nokia C21 Plus with 13MP camera and Android 11 Go launched in India: Here’s what’s new

Nokia has announced the launch of the Nokia C21 Plus, the latest entrant to its C-series of budget smartphones. The phone features a large battery and will come with Android 11 Go edition out of the box.

Presenting the new Nokia C21 Plus, with 2 years of security updates, 3-day battery life and 13MP dual AI camera, it’s a phone that just keeps on giving.

Available only on the Nokia website with exciting launch offers. Buy now: https://t.co/Y5rzDJb4bY#NokiaC21Plus #LoveTrustKeep pic.twitter.com/sLWLlCJKqT — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) July 12, 2022

The phone comes with a dual-camera rear array with a 13MP primary sensor that features HDR technology. It offers Portrait, Panorama and Beautification modes. The Nokia C21 Plus features a 6.5-inch HD+ display.

The Nokia C21 Plus’s body is supported by an inner metal chassis and features toughened cover glass. It is IP52 rated for dust and water resistance. This should mean that it should be protected against limited dust ingress and against water spray less than 15 degrees from vertical. It comes with a fingerprint reader and Nokia’s AI face unlock technology. The company promises two years of quarterly security updates.

The phone will be priced at Rs 10,299 for the 3GB+32GB variant and Rs 11,299 for the 4+64GB variant. It launches exclusively on Nokia.com on July 12 and the company has a launch offer where customers can get a free pair of Nokia Wired Buds on purchase of the device. The Nokia C21 Plus is available in two colours: Dark Cyan and Warm Grey.