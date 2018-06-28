Nokia A1 Plus with in-display fingerprint sensor, Snapdragon 845 to launch at IFA 2018?

Nokia A1 Plus (Nokia 9) Leaked: HMD Global is reportedly working with Foxconn to unveil the Nokia A1 Plus in the European market and this will be a flagship phone. Nokia A1 Plus (Nokia 9) Leaked: HMD Global is reportedly working with Foxconn to unveil the Nokia A1 Plus in the European market and this will be a flagship phone.

Nokia A1 Plus or Nokia 9 as some reports are calling it could be unveiled at the upcoming IFA 2018 in Berlin. HMD Global’s new flagship will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and Snapdragon 845 processor, according to reports. WinFuture from Germany has reported that Nokia 9 device is codenamed “A1 Plus” and is also being referred to as “A1P” or “AOP” internally.

Separately, reports suggest that Nokia A1 Plus could actually be Nokia 9, which is speculated to come with triple rear cameras and in-display fingerprint scanner. Nokia 9, which is the company’s upcoming flagship could make debut later this year, though an exact date is unclear at this point.

HMD Global, which owns the rights to market the Nokia brand, is reportedly working with Foxconn to unveil the Nokia A1 Plus in the European market. The upcoming phone is said to feature LG-made OLED display. It will include the same in-display fingerprint sensor technology that we saw on the Vivo X21 UD. Nokia A1 Plus will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor and run Android P. The camera specifications of the device are not known.

According to the report, the company started working on the Nokia A1 Plus in February this year, and the phone was targeted to launch sometime in mi-2018. However, dues to hurdles in the development, the launch has now been scheduled for later half of the year. If one goes by the report, Nokia A1 Plus could be the first smartphone to launch with in-display fingerprint scanner in Europe.

Nokia 9 is speculated to come with a larger 5.7-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It could be the first smartphone from HMD Global to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. Currently, Vivo X20 Plus UD is the only phone available in the market with this technology. The highlight of Nokia 9 could be its penta-lens camera system, though specifications of the phone have not been officially confirmed.

