Nokia 9 with five-camera lens revealed in new image renders of case: Report

Nokia 9 is supposed to be a future flagship phone from HMD Global, which will feature a Penta (five) camera setup at the back. In the latest set of leaks, NokiaPowerUser has shared image renders of what the device could look like based on photos of cases from suppliers in China.

The case manufacturers have create dummy images of the Nokia 9, which shows the five camera set up at the back as well, and the front display. The report notes that the Nokia 9 image renders are in “sync with what has been reported by one of their trusted sources from China.”

It looks like the Nokia 9 will not have a notched display, and have a prominent bezel on top as well, according to the website. Again given these are image renders from case manufacturers, it is hard to confirm whether the actual phone will look like this, if and when it launches.

Earlier a set of images leaked for the Nokia 9 cases claimed the phone will a notched display. Some of these cases even appeared on Amazon, already available for sale, even before the phone has been announced.

However, it is not unusual for case leaks to take place before the phone has launched and give a good look at the real device. Still such images are no confirmation for the final device.

Reports have claimed the Nokia 9 will be showcased on December 5 in Dubai, but it looks unlikely, especially if this is a flagship phone. Nokia 9 will likely be revealed at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in Barcelona.

According to earlier reports, the five camera at the back could include a multiple zoom lenses. HMD Global has continued with Zeiss branding that was seen on the original Nokia phones. Earlier, a patent from Zeiss for a multi-lens zoom camera was spotted online, which showcased how these would be arranged in a circular manner.

With the Nokia 9, leaks have indicated that the camera’s five lenses will be arranged in a similar fashion as well. The device will have a 5.9-inch display with QHD resolution, 3D glass and be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.