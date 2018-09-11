Nokia 9 storage options leaked via Samsung website listing?

Nokia 9 might be available in 64GB and 128GB internal storage options. Nokia 9 might be available in 64GB and 128GB internal storage options.

Nokia 9 launch in 64GB and 128GB internal storage options. This information has been spotted by tipster Roland Quant, who found the upcoming Nokia phone listed on Samsung’s Latvia website. One can also spot that the phone could be available with single-SIM and dual-SIM variants, both of which can be expected to be region-specific.

As per the leaked listing, uploaded as a screenshot by Quant on Twitter, one can see the Nokia 9 listed among the phones that will be available as part of Samsung’s Buyback program. While the previous listing is of the Nokia 8910, the phones that followed are listed as ‘Nokia 9 128GB Dual-SIM’, ‘Nokia 9 128GB Single-SIM’, ‘Nokia 9 64GB Dual-SIM’, and ‘Nokia 9 64GB Single-SIM’.

Looks like Samsung Latvia/Estonia knows what’s coming from Nokia/HMD soon… from their website for a buyback-offer: https://t.co/Uu2ZYsyOPz pic.twitter.com/1M5iCd2YnY — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 10, 2018

Samsung Buyback program, which has mentioned Nokia 9, allows users in Latvia to exchange the phone for 292 euros (Rs 24,604 approx.) in return for a Samsung phone. Given the nature of the leak, its authenticity is questionable, and might add to the rumours.

Still the listing cannot be taken as confirmation of the Nokia 9’s storage. However, given this will be a flagship phone it will not be surprising if it does support more on-board storage.

Among the specifications that have been leaked for the Nokia 9 are 5.9-inch QHD+ OLED display with a notch on top. On the design front, rumours suggest that Nokia 9 could feature an in-design fingerprint sensor, as well as 3D Face Unlock.

This phone is also expected to support the Android One programme, and run the Snapdragon 845 processor. The storage options could be backed by 8GB RAM. Also, the phone could be the first phone to have a penta rear camera configuration, i.e., five camera lenses at the back, according to leaked images shared on the network.

