Nokia 9 PureView with penta-lens camera setup could launch in January 2019: Report

HMD Global could launch its flagship Nokia 9 PureView towards the end of January next month, according to a report by Nokia Anew. If this is true, HMD Global would launch the world’s first smartphone with five cameras on the back after the CES in Las Vegas, and right before the MWC in Barcelona.

Advertising

The Nokia 9 PureView is special for various reasons. It will be the first smartphone in the market to feature not two, not three, not four but five cameras on the rear. Based on leaked reports, the phone will come with five lenses on the back, plus two additional cut-outs – one for the LED flash and another for the proximity sensor. Zeiss patented a camera zoom system that looks similar to what can see on this device. Unfortunately, no specifications for the camera setup have been leaked so far.

From what we know so far, Nokia 9 PureView will have a 5.9-inch QHD+ 18:9 display, a Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB of internal memory, Android 9.0 Pie out of the box, and a 4150mAh battery. It will be water and dust resistant but will lack a traditional 3.5mm headphone jack. Nokia 9 PureView has been code-named ‘Olympic’.

It’s being said that HMD Global had to delay the release of the Nokia 9 PureView because of technical issues and sub-par camera performance. HMD Global hasn’t yet officially announced a clear launch date for the Nokia 9 PureView, but expect a full-fledged unveiling sometime in the first half of 2019.