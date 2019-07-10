Nokia 9 PureView with five rear cameras launched in India: Price, specifications, launch offers

Nokia 9 PureView, which comes with a penta lens camera system at the back has been launched in India at a price of Rs 49,999. The phone will be available online on Nokia’s website as well as Flipkart from July 10, while offline sales across mobile outlets begin from July 17.

To recall, Nokia 9 PureView made its debut at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona in February this year. The highlight is its five-camera lenses at the back, which work in tandem to produce high-resolution images. The phone was launched at a price of $699 (approximately Rs 47,891) globally.

Nokia 9 PureView: Price in India, availability, launch offers

Nokia 9 PureView price in India is Rs 49,999. It can be bought in Midnight Blue colour option from July 10 from Nokia’s online store or Flipkart. Offline sales will start on July 17. As part of launch offers, the company is offering exclusive premium concierge service for the first 30 days through our Nokia Mobile Care, which will include exclusive support desk as well as access to a top-tier customer support team.

Those who buy Nokia 9 PureView offline using HDFC Bank credit or debit cards through Pinelabs terminals can avail 10 per cent cashback. The offer is valid on EMI as well as regular transactions till August 31. A cashback of 10 per cent will also be offered on HDFC consumer durable loans. In addition, Nokia 705 Earbuds worth Rs 9,999 will be given out for free with Nokia 9 PureView for a limited period.

For those buying the phone online via the company’s website, Nokia is offering a gift card of Rs 5,000 as well as Nokia 705 Earbuds for free.

Nokia 9 PureView: Specifications and features

Nokia 9 PureView gets five 12MP sensors at the back with ZEISS Optics and the company has used a combination of three monochromatic and two RBG sensors. It captures all photos in HDR and in RAW format by default, though this can be changed. Other features include bokeh mode and new Pro Camera UI.

The phone features a 5.99-inch 2K pOLED screen with PureDisplay technology, HDR10 support. It is powered by an older Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It sports in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone has a glass back design with 6000 series aluminium chassis, is 8 mm thin and does not have a camera bump at the back. The front and the back are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Nokia 9 PureView is an Android One phone with two years of monthly software patches and three years of security updates promised. It runs Android 9 Pie. It is backed by a 3,320mAh battery with support for Qi Wireless charging.