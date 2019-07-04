Nokia 9 PureView to launch in India next, company shares new teaser

After months of speculation and uncertainty over its launch in the country, it seems Nokia 9 PureView is finally headed to India. The smartphone with a five-camera setup at its back was first unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) earlier this year and since then it has been rumoured to be launched in India on various occasions, however, each time there was a different device that was launched.

In a tweet earlier in the day, Nokia Mobile India, the official Twitter handle of the company shared a short video confirming that the Nokia 9 PureView smartphone will be launching in India soon. The tweet, however, did not mention any launch date but the latest development suggests that it may very well be next in the pipeline.

As per the tweet which read, “Explore much more than meets the eye with the power of 5. Ultimate focal length control on the Nokia 9 PureView. Coming soon. #ExploreEveryDetail”. It is also accompanied by a small video which showcases the five back cameras of the Nokia 9 PureView and highlights the smartphone’s ability with the depth.

The smartphone has been already launched in other markets and is priced at $699 (approximately Rs 47,891). HMD Global had earlier revealed that the Nokia 9 PureView can shoot with all five of the sensors at the same time and the device then stitches together these shots for a perfect, high-resolution image.

The smartphone comes with 12MP sensors at the back, though the company has used a combination of three monochromatic and two RBG sensors. Nokia 9 PureView has PDAF focus. The camera shoots in RAW mode by default, but users can able to change this in the settings. The software can control each lens individually and capture 60MP to 240MP of data. It can also record videos in 4K resolution, but the company had explained that only a single lens is used for video recording.

For avoiding a camera bump at the back, Nokia 9 PureView does not come with OIS or optical image stabilization. It only relies on EIS or Electronic Image Stabilization for video. Just like other contemporary smartphones, the Nokia 9 PureView can also shoot in HDR mode. For the Portrait mode, HMD Global claims the phone can identify 1200 layers of depth.

The smartphone has kept users interested purely because of its camera, and not other specifications as it runs the older Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. The device also comes with an IP67 rating for water and dust-resistance. It has a 2K screen with HMD Global skipping a notch and instead opting for top and bottom bezels. The smartphone comes with Android Pie and is an Android One device.