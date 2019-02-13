Nokia 9 PureView spotted on FCC ahead of official launch on Feb 24

Nokia 9 PureView has been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website ahead of its official launch on February 24. The listing reveals that the phone will be shipped in China with model number TA-1094, while other markets worldwide will get different model numbers.

Nokia 9 PureView single-SIM variant will be available globally with model number TA-1082, while the dual-SIM model will ship with TA-1087 model number respectively. The listing was first spotted by Nashville Chatter, which also points out that the three models support Bluetooth version 5.0 and were recently received Bluetooth SIG certification.

Nokia 9 PureView will have Android One branding as well for global markets except China. The FCC listing also hints at a Blue colour variant, though we will have to wait for official launch to know more. More details include support for wireless charging and 18W fast charging.

Nokia 9 PureView is expected to make its debut on February 24 in Barcelona ahead of the Mobile World Congress, which starts from February 25. It could be the world’s first smartphone with five cameras at the back. The flagship phone is expected to launch alongside the mid-range Nokia 6.2.

Nokia 9 PureView was recently leaked in two live photos put out by NokiaPowerUser. The images give us a clearer look at Nokia 9 PureView’s penta-lens back camera system. The phone will not have a notch on the screen and thin bezel on top of the display with include dual front cameras and Nokia branding.

Expected specifications of Nokia 9 PureView include 5.99-inch QHD+ screen with HDR10 support, Android 9.0 Pie out of the box, Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone will likely support in-display fingerprint sensor.