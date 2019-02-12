Nokia 9 spotted in Google’s Android enterprise catalogue: Report

HMD Global is expected to launch its 2019 flagship, the Nokia 9 PureView on February 24 in Barcelona ahead of MWC 2019. The upcoming device has accidentally been confirmed by Google, as it listed the device in its official Android enterprise catalogue. The listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice.

The Android enterprise catalogue listing gives the users a clear view at the device’s front panel along with details of a few key specifications. The representational image in the listing corresponds quite well with previously leaked images of the device. The listing has since been removed from the catalogue.

The device was listed as ‘Nokia Nokia 9’ in the catalogue and showed the notch-less smartphone from the front. According to the listing, the device will sport a notch-less 6.0-inch display, with the top bezel consisting of a dual camera setup, the earpiece and the Nokia branding.

It will run Android 9.0 Pie out of the box and might be a part of Google’s Android One program like all other Nokia branded smartphones launched recently.

The device will come with 4GB of RAM paired with 128GB internal storage. Other features include support for NFC and a fingerprint sensor, which according to earlier reports might be an in-display fingerprint sensor module.

According to earlier leaks and reports, Nokia 9 PureView will sport a penta-camera setup on the back with Zeiss-branded camera lenses. It is supposed to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor and will also come in a 6GB RAM variant.

At the February 24 event, HMD Global is also expected to launch a mid-range smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor dubbed Nokia 6.2.