Nokia 9 PureView to Sony Xperia XZ4: Top flagships to watch out for at MWC 2019

Mobile World Congress, the world’s biggest mobile-related trade show, is taking place next week in Barcelona, Spain. Even though Samsung is making no major announcements at MWC 2019 (the Galaxy S10 event is actually happening a few days earlier on Feb 20 in San Francisco), major smartphone makers will descend upon Barcelona to show off their next-generation flagships.

Nokia (HMD Global), Huawei, Oppo, Vivo, Sony, Xiaomi, OnePlus and other vendors are expected to make major announcements at the annual Mobile World Congress. Some smartphones are highly expected to make their global debut at a Barcelona tech show, but there’s always a few surprises waiting in store for us. Based on early leaks and speculation, here’s what we expect to see at MWC 2019.

Nokia 9 PureView

Nokia (HMD Global) had shown a solid portfolio of Android smartphones at MWC 2018, and this year we are expecting even bigger noise with equally impressive devices. As many as four phones are expected to be announced in Barcelona next week, but the device we are most excited about is the Nokia 9 PureView.

This is the same flagship smartphone, which is rumoured to carry five cameras on the back, made in association a Germany-based optics company Carl Zeiss. Other than a penta camera setup, Nokia 9 PureView may feature a Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB RAM, wireless charging support, and Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. Don’t be surprised, if HMD Global announces a 5G variant of Nokia 9 PureView on February 24.

Sony Xperia XZ4

Sony may be losing money on each phone, but isn’t ready to exit the smartphone business yet. Last year, it launched two flagships and this year won’t be different, as the company has scheduled an event on February 25 to make a few announcements. Speculation is rife that Sony in all probability launches the Xperia ZX4, featuring a 6.5-inch screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio display (as opposed to 16:9 or 18:9 displays).

A 21:9 aspect ratio display will make the Xperia XZ4 good for watching movies – after all, most movies are shot in a 21:9 aspect ratio. Sony Xperia XZ4 may also come with a 52MP camera, a Snapdragon 855 processor, an in-display fingerprint scanner and Android 9.0 Pie.

Huawei foldable phone

Huawei has confirmed the launch of its first foldable smartphone in Barcelona next week. Earlier this month, the company began teasing the device through its social media handles. On Twitter, Huawei put out an image with the “Connecting the future” tagline. Unfortunately, we don’t know much about the device; but we do know that it will look like a regular smartphone and open out to into a larger-tablet size device.

Huawei’s first foldable smartphone will support 5G networks, and come with the Kirin 980 processor. Given that there are many technical challenges associated with the manufacturing of foldable phones, expect the Huawei-made device to come in limited quantities and may cost anywhere between $1500 and $2000.

OnePlus 5G phone prototype

OnePlus will be showcasing a prototype of its first 5G smartphone at Mobile World Congress next week. While we’re not expecting a formal launch of a 5G phone anytime soon, OnePlus confirmed in a statement to XDA Developers that attendees will be able to experience “the capabilities of 5G gaming on a OnePlus 5G prototype”.

The prototype will likely offer a sneak peek into OnePlus’ 5G smartphone, we are already aware it will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor and the Snapdragon X50 modem. We also know that a 5G smartphone will be different from OnePlus 7, which is expected to launch in May.

Xiaomi Mi 9 or Mi Mix 3 5G

Xiaomi has confirmed an event on February 24, though it’s unclear what plans the Redmi Note 6 Pro maker has for MWC 2019. There have been a number of conflicting theories that have surrounded Xiaomi’s MWC event, none of which has been confirmed. One of the most persistent rumours is that Xiaomi might launch a 5G variant of the Mi Mix 3; a regular model is already being sold in Europe.

Another strong rumour is the global debut of its Mi 9 flagship at a Barcelona trade show. The latter rumour seems believable, considering the fact that Xiaomi is holding the launch event of Mi 9 in Beijing on February 20. So it wouldn’t be a surprise if Xiaomi goes ahead with the plan and announces the Mi 9 for the European market at MWC.

LG G8 ThinQ

LG G8 ThinQ is confirmed and will be showcased for the first time at MWC 2019. LG does not want to hide what it has planned for an event on February 24 in Barcelona. The company has already confirmed that the G8 ThinQ will feature touchless gestures and a tight-of-flight front-facing camera. Full specifications are still a mystery, but expect the phone to feature a Snapdragon 855 processor and dual cameras on the rear. Additionally, LG will also announce its first 5G smartphone at the same event.

Oppo smartphone with 10x camera zoom

Oppo says it will introduce a smartphone with 10x hybrid zoom capabilities at MWC 2019 next week. We don’t know the name of the device yet, but we do know that the phone has three cameras a primary camera, an ultra-wide angle camera and a 5x hybrid zoom camera that uses a periscope-style that Oppo first showed off a few months ago. The BBK-owned company could also announce a foldable smartphone on February 23, though little is known about the device.

Vivo Apex 2019 concept phone

Vivo, too, will be in the full force at MWC 2019. The Chinese company will be showcasing the recently announced Vivo Apex 2019 concept smartphone that lacks any buttons or ports. A 5G concept smartphone features a glass body, full-screen fingerprint scanner, a Snapdragon 855 processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB of internal storage and much more. While its release date isn’t expected anytime soon, Vivo confirms the concept smartphone will be demoed at MWC 2019.