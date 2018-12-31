Nokia 9 PureView revealed in new picture, shows penta-camera setup

Nokia 9 PureView is supposed to be the next big flagship phone from HMD Global and this one could take the extra camera trend to an all new level. According to several leaks, the Nokia 9 PureView is supposed to sport five cameras or a penta-camera setup at the back, instead of the usual two or three cameras that we have seen. Now noted tipster, Evan Blass has shared an image of the Nokia 9 PureView.

According to the image shared by Evan Blass, who runs @evleaks on Twitter, the Nokia 9 PureView will not have a notched display on the front. The back, which has a glass like finish, comes with a penta-camera setup, which has been arranged in a circular manner.

The back of the device also shows the Zeiss branding, which we have seen on most other Nokia-branded phones as well. The Nokia 9 PureView also appears to have the Android One branding at the back, which would not be surprising given that most Nokia phones are going with this trend.

The front of the phone shows that the Nokia 9 Pureview will continue with a prominent top and bottom bezel. The side bezels are considerably thinner, though not entirely invisible. The device also appears to sport an in-display fingerprint scanner, and no fingerprint sensor is seen at the back. The Nokia 9 Pureview will then be the first phone from the company to sport this particular feature, which has become more common on flagships.

Earlier reports have said that the phone was delayed because of the technical issues with the camera performance. Given that the Nokia 9 PureView will have five cameras at the back, getting the performance right will be crucial for HMD Global.

Check out Evan Blass’ tweet below with the full Nokia 9 PureView image.

Nokia 9 PureView “Beholder.” HNY pic.twitter.com/x4Kh3anP46 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) December 31, 2018

The latest leak by Evan Blass comes after another report from Nokia Anew,, which claimed that the HMD Global flagship will come in January 2019 itself after CES is over. The report indicates that HMD Global might not launch the Nokia 9 PureView at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, unlike last time where it showcased Nokia 8 Sirocco.

Based on the image shared by Blass, the rear camera will also included an LED flash at the back. The expectation is that the phone will have a combination of zoom lenses in addition to the standard lens. There could be a lens for depth sensing as well to make the Portrait mode better.

Earlier leaks have claimed the Nokia 9 PureView will have a 5.9-inch QHD+ resolution display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, which would be accurate, considering the leaked picture. The lack of a notch indicates that the display aspect ratio will be in the 18:9 range.

However, the expectation is that the phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, and not the newer 855 processor, which is not surprising given phones with the newer series won’t come till the Galaxy S10 has officially been released in the market.

The device will likely sport 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and run Android 9 Pie out of the box. The battery could be big on the Nokia 9 PureView with 4150mAh size. Reports also claim Nokia 9 PureView will have some rating for water and dust resistance. Other reports have also hinted that the HMD Global phone will ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack.