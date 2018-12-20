Nokia 9 PureView spotted passing Bluetooth certification, launch soon?

It seems HMD Global plans to launch the Nokia 9 PureView soon as the smartphone has been seen on the Bluetooth SIG site. An unreleased HMD Global phone has been listed under three model numbers TA-1087, TA-1082 and TA-1094. The models support 4G LTE and Bluetooth v5.0. Unfortunately, the listing does not reveal much about the much-hyped smartphone.

Advertising

We already know that HMD Global has been working on the Nokia 9 PureView for a while now. The upcoming phone is expected to come with a penta-lens setup, making it the first smartphone to feature five camera sensors on the back. The phone has been leaked on many occasions in the past, and it’s going to be HMD Global’s flagship device for 2019.

As per the recently leaked high-resolution renders and video, Nokia 9 PureView will have five cameras with Carl Zeiss optics. Though it’s not clear how the company is going to use these sensors.

HMD Global, the Finnish start-up that has the rights to market Nokia-branded phones, recently acquired old Nokia PureView trademark back from Microsoft. It appears that HMD Global will once again revive the PureView brand, which is known for its high-end camera-centric smartphones. Back in 2012, Nokia 808 PureView was announced as the world’s first phone with a 41MP camera. The second Nokia smartphone that came with the PureView branding was the Lumia 1020. The 41MP camera smartphone was the most advanced camera smartphone of its time.

Nokia 9 PureView is rumoured to feature a QHD+ display, a Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal memory. It should come with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. The Nokia 9 PureView may debut at the Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, which kicks off in late February.