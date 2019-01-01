Nokia 9 PureView: Everything you need to know about penta-lens camera smartphone

Nokia 9 PureView promises to be one of the most important smartphones coming our way in 2019. As leaks have suggested, Nokia 9 PureView will feature five cameras on the rear, making it the world’s first smartphone with penta-lens camera setup. Here are all rumours we’ve heard surrounding Nokia 9 PureView, including its potential release date, features, specifications, and more.

Nokia 9 PureView: Design, display

Nokia 9 PureView is not going to look like the company’s recently released lineup of devices, including the Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 8.1. Instead, the upcoming smartphone will be heavily inspired by the original Nokia 1020 but with a contemporary design and aesthetics.

Early leaks (via Benjamin Geskin) show a notched display and seven holes on the back for a penta-lens camera setup. A fingerprint scanner is not visible and the rear appears to be made out of glass – meaning it may support wireless charging.

This is Nokia 9 (2018) with a Penta-Lens camera. (render based on leaks) pic.twitter.com/gOQA8W08Cj — Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) September 6, 2018

However, the current design appears to be slightly different. While a penta-lens camera system continues to be there, one can also notice bezels above and below the screen. Meanwhile, the notch is missing from the recently leaked renders. Serial leaker Evan Blass, Android Pure, MySmartPrice have posted images and videos of the Nokia 9 PureView. As we are getting closer to the launch date, it has been made clear that the phone will likely have a 5.99-inch QHD 18:9 ‘PureDisplay’ panel with HDR10 support. It’s not an edge-to-edge panel, though.

Nokia 9 PureView “Beholder.” HNY pic.twitter.com/x4Kh3anP46 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) December 31, 2018

Nokia 9 PureView: Hardware, software

By now, we know a lot about the Nokia 9 PureView but a recently leaked video by MySmartPrice may have revealed the internal specifications of the device. First things first, Nokia 9 PureView will be powered by the previous generation Snapdragon 845 processor and not the latest Snapdragon 855 chipset. We have also learned that the phone will come with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Nokia 9 PureView is also said to have an in-display fingerprint scanner, first for any Nokia-branded smartphone.

Keep in mind that this will be an Android One-branded smartphone. Simply put, it will run a pure version of Android with guaranteed software updates. The leaked promotional video also revealed that the phone will run Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. Nokia 9 PureView is code-named “Olympic”.

Nokia 9 PureView: Penta-lens camera setup

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the Nokia 9 PureView will be its camera. A press render posted by Evan Blass on Twitter shows the Nokia 9 PureView with seven holes on the back of the phone, five of which house five camera lenses. The other two are for the LED Flash and proximity sensor. Each of the seven circular cutouts, arranged in what looks like a circle, appears to have the same size. Clearly, this penta-lens camera setup will be based on Zeiss’ multi-lens patented zoom camera tech. At the moment, it’s not clear how the five-lenses camera setup works.

Congratulations to our partners and friends at @zeisslenses. Together bringing you the best in smartphone photography for more 10 years. 📸#Nokiamobile #ZEISSflow pic.twitter.com/bpM3s4AbMc — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) September 27, 2018

Nokia 9 PureView: Release date, expected price

Although not confirmed, Nokia 9 PureView might get launched sometime later this month. According to Nokia Anew’s sources, HMD Global plans to launch its next-generation flagship in late January. That would put the launch date after CES 2019 and before MWC 2019.

There’s no word at what the device might cost. Suffice to say, it will cost more than the Nokia 8 Sirocco, which was launched in India at Rs 49,999. Given the Nokia 9 PureView will be the world’s first smartphone with a penta-lens camera setup, expect it cost even more.