Nokia 9 PureView passes 3C certification in China, 18W fast charging expected

HMD Global announced a few weeks ago that it will officially present at MWC 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. Nokia 9 PureView, the world’s first smartphone with five cameras on the back, looks likely to be launched officially on February 24. According to the latest news on the web, Nokia 9 PureView has been passed by China’s 3C certification agency, which indicates that the global launch is around the corner.

The phone has been listed with the model number TA-1094. The listing also shows that it will come bundled with 18W fast charging. The said power adapter is rated to support various power delivery standards such as 9V and 2A and 12V and 1.5A, and 5V and 3A.

There is no extra information available about the Nokia 9 PureView, like the spec sheet or its design. Having said, we already know a lot about the Nokia 9 PureView. Leaked renders suggest the Nokia 9 PureView will feature Carl Zeiss-branded five cameras on the back. The rear camera setup features seven holes housing five cameras, with extra two holes used for an LED flash and another for an optic sensor.

As for recap, Nokia 9 PureView is said to come with a 5.99-inch 2K display, a Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB of internal memory, an in-screen fingerprint scanner, Qi wireless charging, and Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box.

In terms of pricing, Nokia 9 PureView is rumoured to cost 749 Euro (or approx Rs 60,873) in Europe. While there’s still no indication about the availability date, but we can expect the flagship smartphone to be made available in select markets including India in March.