Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 6.2: Will they finally launch at MWC 2019?

Numerous rumours have been circulating regarding the Nokia 9 PureView and Nokia 6.2. The only major question is when and where HMD Global plans to launch these two highly anticipated smartphones. Looks like as if the Finnish company has finally zeroed in the venue for the launch of Nokia 9 PureView and Nokia 6.2 and it didn’t surprise us.

HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas took to Twitter to tease a high-profile Nokia event at MWC 2019, which kicks off in Barcelona in late February. Sarvikas shared a throwback video of MWC 2018, the same venue where the company previously launched the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Noia 8110 4G and other smartphones.

What is interesting about the tweet is a hashtag #coolnewstuff. While Sarvikas did not reveal the name of the device, it is certain that the star of the show will be Nokia 9 PureView, the world’s first smartphone with a penta-lens camera setup. We can also expect Nokia 6.2 with a “punch hole” display to be made official at the Barcelona tech show.

Previously, it was reported that the Nokia 9 PureView could launch later this month at an event in Dubai. But for now, it’s safe to assume we are now looking at the February launch of Nokia 9 PureView as well as Nokia 6.2. Out of the two smartphones, Nokia 9 PureView will hog all the limelight for obvious reasons.

Nokia 9 PureView will come with a penta-lens camera setup

Recently leaked renders reveal the Nokia 9 PureView in full glory, showing the five-camera setup on the back. Though we still don’t know the rationale behind five cameras on the back. Other leaks claim that the Nokia 9 PureView will likely come with a 5.9-inch QHD+ display with PureDisplay technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage. The Android One-branded smartphone is also said to feature a fingerprint scanner embedded inside the display, and it should be water and dust resistant.

Nokia 6.2 to feature a punch hole display

Nokia 6.2, the successor to Nokia 6.1, is also on the cards. As per leaks circulating on the internet, the mid-range phone is expected to sport a 6.2-inch punch hole display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor, 4GB/6GB RAM, 16MP Carl Zeiss-branded dual rear-facing cameras, OZO audio. According to reports, Nokia 6.2 will first launch in China and may get released in January or February.

There’s a lot we don’t know

Despite a number of leaks, we still don’t know a lot about the Nokia 9 PureView and Nokia 6.2. The spec sheet only tells part of the story; the bigger question is how much do these phones cost when they hit India. Even if these smartphones show up at MWC 2019, they won’t ship before mid-March in the Indian market. In any case, HMD Global should have plenty of talk at MWC 2019.