HMD Global schedules MWC 2019 event for February 24, Nokia 9 PureView and Nokia 6.2 expected

HMD Global will hold its MWC 2019 event on February 24, the company’s CPO Juho Sarvikas tweeted the launch date. Sarvikas didn’t confirm which products will be announced at the Barcelona tech show. However, it’s being speculated the Finnish company will finally showcase the Nokia 9 PureView and Nokia 6.2.

We are expecting some big news at HMD Global’s MWC 2019 event. New leaks and reports confirm the imminent launch of Nokia 9 PureView alongside the Nokia 6.2. Changes are high the company will show off the Nokia 9 PureView. The phone has been one of the most anticipated smartphones to hit retail shelves this year. The key selling point of Nokia 9 PureView will be its Zeiss-certified five cameras on the back.

Nokia 9 PureView is expected to sport a 5.99-inch QHD+ screen and HDR10 support. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal memory. It could also be the first smartphone from HMD Global to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Android One-branded phone will come pre-installed with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box.

A second device, however, is said to the Nokia 6.2. It’s believed to be the company’s first smartphone with the hole-punch display. Expect the smartphone to sport a 6.2-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor, and 4GB/6GB RAM.

— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) January 25, 2019

What remains to be seen if there’s a “one more thing” surprise at the event. Whether more than two smartphones will be announced is unclear at this stage. Nevertheless, the announcement of Nokia 9 PureView is more than enough, given the fact that the Nokia 9 will be HMD Global’s first smartphone with the PureView brand. The last PureView-branded smartphone was the Nokia 1020, launched in 2013.

We will know more about HMD Global’s plans on February 24 in Barcelona, Spain. MWC kicks off in Barcelona on February 25 and will continue through February 28.