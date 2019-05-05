Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 receive BIS certification, launch soon?

HMD Global had unveiled the Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.1 alongside the Nokia 9 PureView at the Mobile World Congress 2019. While the Nokia teased the launch of its budget smartphone Nokia 4.2 on May 7 in India, all the three phones have passed the BIS certification in the country, reported Nokiapoweruser.

The BIS certification screenshot shared by the website reveals that TA-1087, also known as Nokia 9 PureView, has been included in the BIS certification on April 26. The TA-1152 aka Nokia 4.2 and two variants of Nokia 3.2, TA-1154 and TA-1161 have also been included on Feb 12.

Earlier, Nokia 4.2 went for pre-booking in the US at the Amazon and B&H Photo for $189 (approximately Rs 13,000) for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The Amazon US listing reveals that the Nokia 4.2 is available in two colours — Black and Pink — and it will be shipped on May 14, 2019.

It’s been some time since the Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.1 went live on the Nokia India website. While the listing on Nokia India website reveals the specifications of the two devices, it does not reveal the prices of the two smartphones. The launch date for the Nokia 4.2 in India is final but we do not know when the Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 9 PureView will make their way to the Indian smartphone market.

Nokia 4.2 specifications

Nokia 4.2 features a 5.71-inch HD+ display with 1520×720 pixels resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop-style notch on top. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset paired with 2GB/3GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB of storage. The device has a dual rear camera setup carrying a primary 13MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.2 clubbed with a secondary 2MP sensor. The Nokia 4.2 features an 8MP shooter on the front and a fingerprint sensor on the back. Nokia 4,2 is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

Nokia 3.2 specifications

Nokia 3.2 features a taller 6.26-inch HD+ TFT display with a waterdrop-style notch and a similar resolution and aspect ratio. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 chipset paired with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 32GB of storage. The Nokia 3.2 sports a single 13MP camera lens at the back with an aperture of f/2.2 and 5MP front camera sensor. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 4,000mAh battery.

Nokia 9 PureView specifications

Nokia 9 Pureview features a 5.99-inch P-OLED display with 2880×1440 pixels resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with Adreno 630 GPU paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

It has a Penta-lens camera set up on the back which carries five Zeiss optics 12MP lens with f/1.8 aperture among which two are RGB sensors and three are B/W sensors, all of which works at the same time. Nokia 9 PureView has a 20MP front camera, 3320mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging (Quick Charge 3.0) via USB Type-C port and 10W fast wireless charging (Qi).