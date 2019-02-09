Nokia 9 PureView leaked live images show penta lens camera system, glass back cover

Nokia 9 PureView has been leaked in live images ahead of its official launch on February 24 in Barcelona. NokiaPowerUser has posted two photos of the upcoming flagship giving us a clearer look at its penta-lens back camera system, which is also the highlight of the device.

Nokia 9 PureView will not have a notch on the screen, a feature that is quite popular in smartphones these days. The thin bezel on the top of the display will include the dual front cameras and Nokia branding. There is a slightly thicker chin at the bottom.

The glass back cover has a reflective design with curved edges. Five Zeiss-branded camera lenses along with LED flash and a depth sensor are spread out in a circular design. The Nokia 9 PureView is speculated to be the world’s first smartphone to sport five cameras at the back.

Nokia 9 PureView is rumoured to come with a 5.99-inch QHD+ screen and HDR10 support. The Android One-branded phone will come pre-installed with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. The 9 PureView will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal memory.

Alongside the Nokia 9 PureView, HMD Global is also expected to unveil Nokia 6.2. The successor to last year’s Nokia 6.1 could be the company’s first smartphone to sport a punch hole display, where the front camera is included in an in-display hole on the screen.

The mid-range phone will have a 6.2-inch punch-hole display. It could pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor coupled with 4GB/6GB RAM. Nokia 6.2 is said to sport 16MP Carl Zeiss-branded rear cameras and OZO audio.