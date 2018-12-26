Nokia 9 PureView leaked image shows penta-lens camera system

A newly leaked picture offer what could be our first look at the Nokia 9 PureView. The concept image, which has been uploaded on a popular photo-sharing app Instagram, is believed to the final design of the upcoming Android smartphone. This is the same design that appeared in sketches of the mysterious Nokia smartphone revealed earlier this year.

The device in question is the long-delayed Nokia 9 PureView, which was supposed to launch this year. As seen in the above picture, it has five cameras on the back of the device. We still do not know why would we need five camera lenses on the back of the phone, but we know that the lenses would have a unique role to play. The handset also appears to have a dual-tone LED flash and an IR focusing apparatus.

The camera setup is comprised of a wide-angle lens, a telephoto lens and depth-sensing cameras. All lenses appear to be Zeiss-branded. Just in case if you’re not aware, Zeiss has applied for a patent on a miniature camera system, which looks exactly the same as seen in the leaked render.

In addition to the image, the Instagram user has also shared a few specifications of the phone. The Nokia 9 PureView will likely feature a 5.9-inch QHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, a Snapdragon 845 processor, up to 8GB RAM, up to 128GB of internal storage, dust and water resistance, and 4150mAh battery. In all likelihood, Nokia 9 PureView is going to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Nokia 9 PureView was earlier said to make its global debut in 2018, but is now expected to launch during MWC 2019 in February. Nokia 9 PureView is internally code-named “Olympic”.