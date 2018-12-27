Nokia 9 PureView leaked case renders show penta-lens camera setup

Nokia 9 PureView has been leaked again, and this time we are seeing leaked case renders of the upcoming smartphone. Posted by Android Pure, leaked case renders show seven circular cut-outs on the back of the Nokia 9 PureView, which matches to previously leaked design.

Advertising

Now, if the latest leak is to be believed, then the phone will flaunt a penta-lens camera setup on the rear. The renders predominantly highlight the circular placement of the rear camera. There are three lenses aligned vertically, then there are two lenses placed diagonally. The LED flash and an IR focusing apparatus complete the setup.

Notably, these case renders of the Nokia 9 PureView match to the recently leaked concept image uploaded on Instagram. While we cannot authenticate the image, but the device appears to have the same design that appeared in sketches of the mysterious Nokia phone revealed earlier this year.

As far as its specifications are concerned, Nokia 9 PureView is rumoured to feature a 5.9-inch QHD+ display, a Snapdragon 845 processor, up to 8GB RAM, up to 128GB of internal memory, dust and water resistance, and a 4150mAh battery.

Speculation is rife that HMD Global plans to launch the Nokia 9 PureView at the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC), which kicks off in late February in Barcelona. Nokia 9 PureView will be pitted against the likes of iPhone XS, Samsung Galaxy S10, Xiaomi Mi 9, Huawei P30 Pro, etc.